ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A GOP Congressional candidate in Georgia warned of "looting hordes from Atlanta" in a new campaign ad released this week.
Former Congressman Paul Broun made the claim during his announcement of a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle. Broun, who previously was elected to the 10th District House seat, is running again for the 9th District's seat.
"In uncertain times like these, the right to defend yourself and your property and your family could not be more important," Broun said in his ad. "Whether it's looting hordes from Atlanta, or a tyrannical government from Washignton, there are few better liberty machines than an AR-15."
The seat Broun is seeking is currently held by Doug Collins, one of President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters. Collins is not seeking another term, but is instead challenging freshman Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat after Senator Johnny Isaakson retired due to health issues.
