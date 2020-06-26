WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Multiple Republican lawmakers and supporters of President Donald Trump are dialing back their presence on Twitter and Facebook to concentrate their efforts on the social platform, Parler.
The social media company has been gaining support in conservative circles after Twitter and Facebook took action against some of President Donald Trump's recent posts and ads. It also comes as President Trump himself has targeted some social media companies with executive orders.
Among notable conservatives who have recently started pushing Parler are Devin Nunes, Dan Bongino, Senator Ted Cruz, and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
And while Parler isn't at the same level with Twitter and Facebook when it comes to size of its audience; the push from conservatives is generating plenty of people looking at the app. It's currently number two in the Apple App Store under news apps. Plus, according to Business Insider, the app has seen a 246 percent increase in downloads this week, compared to last. Business Insider reported Parler had 40,000 downloads on Wednesday, which was an all-time high for the service.
Still, Twitter and Facebook report more than 225 million U.S. users, which dwarfs Parler's self-reported 1 million users. Additionally, trying to move all messaging to a new app platform could prove detrimental in a presidential election year. It could mean tens of millions of fans miss important messaging at a crucial time for conservative campaigns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.