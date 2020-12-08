Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took aim at Georgia Republican Chair David Shafer Tuesday saying the GOP head's problems in Georgia were all of his own making.
The back-and-forth started late Monday when Shafer accused Secretary Raffensperger of breaking "his promise to issue a bulletin allowing us to observe absentee ballot signature verification". Shafer said Raffensperger refused calls from Governor Brian Kemp and other Republicans, and they sued him because of it.
In the general election, @GaSecofState broke his promise to issue a bulletin allowing us to observe absentee ballot signature verification. After the election, he refused repeated calls by @BrianKempGA and others to audit the signature matches. Today @GaRepublicans sued him.— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) December 8, 2020
Tuesday morning, Raffensperger fired back.
"1st, there has been no evidence presented of any issues with the signature matching process. 2nd, our office repeatedly told the GA Rep Party, including David Shafer himself, that the signature verification process was—and always has been—public and that they could observe it," Raffensperger tweeted.
The secretary continued:
We told him to let us know if counties gave him any issues with access. He never did. It wasn't because we didn't issue a bulletin, it was because he didn't have the organization in place that he needed. David Shafer continues to look backwards and focus on blaming other for his failures instead of on the runoffs that decide control of the Senate and the only protection we have from an unchecked liberal, socialist agenda to federalize elections, pack SCOTUS, and raise taxes. David - from one Republican to another, please start focusing on what matters. If you put as much effort into the January runoffs as you have put on blaming others for your failures, we can't lose.
David- from one Republican to another, please start focusing on what matters. If you put as much effort into the January runoffs as you have put on blaming others for your failures, we can’t lose.— GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 8, 2020
The Georgia GOP lawsuit was joined by the Republican National Committee. However, it may be too little, too late as Tuesday marks Safe Harbor Day when all election disputes must be settled and the federal government accepts all electors from the respective states ahead of the Electoral College vote on December 14. Georgia has submitted it's electors, as have 48 other states, the lone exception being Wisconsin.
(0) comments
