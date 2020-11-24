The nexus of social media, conspiracy theories, President Donald Trump, and the president's loss to President-elect Joe Biden have combined to create a rapidly changing dynamic in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections among conservatives.
If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock win both runoff elections, their party would then capture control over the U.S. Senate with a 50-50 tie, and Democratic Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. This potential reality has prompted some conservative groups to pump tens of millions of dollars into Georgia to hold onto both Senate seats.
Against that backdrop, President Trump's numerous debunked claims of voter problems across the country have prompted some of his most loyal supporters to question a vote in support of Georgia Republicans who do not support the president’s continued fight.
Social media has played a role in the ongoing squabbles by amplifying the messages. According to The Daily Beast, a super-PAC aligned with Republican activist Roger Stone is encouraging supporters in Georgia to write in Trump's name in place of voting for Senator Kelly Loeffler or Senator David Perdue. While social media helps some causes, it can also be hijacked. A trending hashtag on Twitter, #WriteInTrumpForGa, calls for voters to write in Trump's name for Senate in Georgia. Liberals saw the hashtag and blew it up throughout Monday and Tuesday. The hashtag campaign may have started on the Conservative messaging app, Parler.
Prominent lawyer Lin Wood took to Twitter to say he wasn't going to vote for Loeffler or Perdue unless they push for more investigations into the election.
Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue.Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff.Will you?— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020
Some of the angst among Trump supporters has been about "rigged elections," and others have been upset over alleged conspiracies surrounding Dominion Voting System, which Georgia uses. The frustration has been seen in rallies, including one recently held at the Georgia state capitol where supporters implored Republicans to "stop the steal."
Trump supporters have a message to Georgia Republicans: “We will finish you!” pic.twitter.com/OTMECqY6wU— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 21, 2020
The anger and frustration among Trump's most loyal supporters have put both Senators Loeffler and Perdue in a tough position. Trump supporters say they must be critical of the Republican establishment in Georgia for not allegedly doing enough to help the president. But, Perdue and Loeffler must also rely on that establishment for help to hold onto their seats.
For their parts, both senators recently criticized Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the election results in Georgia and called on him to resign. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich telling the Daily Beast that Raffensperger showed "incompetence" during the election. Trump himself has been critical of Governor Brian Kemp. Some of his supporters have gone as far as to label both Secretary Raffensperger and Governor Kemp as RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).
All of it runs the risk of hurting turnout among Republicans in the state. Any slight downtick of support could prove costly to Republican efforts in the state and the nation. It's even prompted Donald Trump, Jr. to plead with voters to not sit out the runoff elections.
I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people.We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020
Republican turnout has historically been higher in runoff elections in Georgia, which gives the party hope. However, if Democrats turn out like they did for the general election and the GOP infighting continues, anything could happen on January 5.
