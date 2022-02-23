ATLANTA (CBS46) — Beautiful weather isn't just attracting hikers to Atlanta parks.
Criminals are visiting more frequently, according to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which posted a warning to social media Wednesday. The post included a photo of a car with the front right window completely shattered.
“Parks across the metro Atlanta area have seen a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins. NPS law enforcement rangers and local jurisdictions are actively working together to respond to areas with frequent vehicle break-ins,” said the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Travis Brumfield, a regular at Chattahoochee River, was stunned to learn his tranquil trails had turned into a crime scene. He said a new pile of shattered glass had appeared in the parking lot within a matter of hours.
“Not only are you robbing them of their possessions, you’re robbing them of their peace and safety,” said Brumfield.
Brumfield said the sight was unnerving. He hikes to clear his head, and shared concerns over returning from an hours-long hike to a car cleared out too.
“To come and find something like that after such a re-centering, peaceful experience can probably make you feel even worse than when you came in,” he said.
Sandy Springs Police Captain Mike Lindstrom said crimes like this come in waves.
“When weather turns for the better, people start going out,” said Captain Lindstrom.
His biggest concern is what thieves may get their hands on.
“One of the biggest things we see is guns getting left in cars,” he explained.
Park visitors should keep their cars mostly empty.
Captain Lindstrom said park visitors may also notice a police car or two in crowded lots.
“It’s an excellent place for an officer to do paperwork,” said Captain Lindstrom. “Officers will get into parks just to be seen, but also to take a break from what their normal routine is.”
Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area warned visitors to exercise situational awareness, avoid bringing valuables, and to hide all belongings in a vehicle from sight. Visitors should also manually lock doors.
Visitors who have experienced a break-in can report the incident by calling 911 or the park’s non-emergency dispatch at 770-992-6585.
