(CBS46) – Being cooped up in your house during the COVID-19 can make you stir crazy. And with the crowding of the Atlanta Beltline and state parks making it impossible to stay 6 feet apart, where can you go to get some fresh air?
CBS46 spoke to adventurist and author, Jonah McDonald about the best places to take a walk, hike, while following the city’s COVID-19 guidelines. McDonald is the author of, “Hiking Atlanta’s Hidden Forests: Intown and Out.”
Here’s McDonald’s top picks:
Once a popular resort and spa, today waterfalls lead to the spring house where neighbors once collected crystal clear drinking water.
Explore Utoy and Turkeyfoot Creeks, good trails and a frog pond w. the largest sourwood tree in the state.
Dolls' Head Trail, creepy and beautiful, show off intriguing treasures left by secret artists for visitors to discover. It loops off a paved multi-use trail in the Constitution Lakes Park, one of DeKalb's new and most secluded public green spaces. Native Americans once mined adjacent Soapstone Ridge for beautiful bowls.
Saved from life as a car dealership, Big Trees Forest Preserve just off Roswell Road in Sandy Springs is what the Piedmont looked like before the Europeans showed up. Rolling hills, creeks with steep banks, big trees draw the few who know of it to a fine hike.
