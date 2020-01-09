ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ninety pounds of the finest South Georgia pecans are turning into a sustainable profit center for a beloved Atlanta charity.
Meals on Wheels delivered half a million nutritious meals to low-income seniors and shut-ins in Atlanta last year. Today, a waiting list of 500 more seniors is giving Meals on Wheels the urgency to find a new source of sustainable money.
Now with and idea nurtured by the epiphany project of First Presbyterian Church, the charity uses the kitchen down time as a resource for cooking and selling high-end, gourmet pecans.
Pecans are stirred with cinnamon and star anise, another hotter flavor is cooked with red chili peppers and cloves. Plump and shiny, the sugary glaze makes them irresistible. Judges at First Presbyterian's contest to find social entrepreneurs chose Purposeful Pecans to fund with a $50,000 investment. Other winners can be found here.
The church is looking to incubate more entrepreneurs with fresh ideas for solving social problems. This year's shark tank-like contest is open now, and already drawing half a dozen competitors.
"As much good as Purposeful Pecans is doing with the monty they received from FPC last year, and volunteer help from business executives like Gary Shell, we are looking for the next great social ventures to partner with for this year," said a spokesperson for First Presbyterian Church.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 2. Apply by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.