ATLANTA (CBS46) — The World Series comes to Atlanta the same year Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star game out of Georgia. The league made the decision in response to Georgia's new election law.
Now, Gov. Brian Kemp received some push-back on Twitter after his post congratulating the Braves' NCLS win.
Kemp hurled a comment at a political rival and the MLB.
Kemp posted:
"While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia. Chop On, and Go @Braves !"
CBS46 Political Analyst Rashad Richey says the tweet gives a preview for Kemp's future campaigns.
"Stacey Abrams actually wrote an essay, an op-ed saying she was not for economically withdrawing out of the state of Georgia, or for the boycott happening in the state of Georgia," said Richey. "Make no mistake about it. Governor Kemp is running to win. He's running for re-election. And a lot of eye-balls will now be on Georgia, and he took the opportunity through his Twitter account to make mention and remind individuals of what happened with major league baseball and the stance of democrats at large."
More than 5,900 "likes" later, Richey says Kemp should be prepared for the response as some called his tweets "divisive" online.
"Anytime you make a jab like this, be ready for the counter-jab as well," said Richey.
Monday morning, Kemp interviewed on "Fox And Friends."
"It's really ridiculous to inject politics into sports, and into baseball," said Kemp. "They moved it to the state of Colorado that's more restricted than Georgia is. This was purely political decision.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Stacey Abrams responded with a statement, saying, "As Braves fans across the country were celebrating, Brian Kemp swung and missed again with his bizarre deflection of blame for the harm to Georgians resulting from a bill that he signed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.