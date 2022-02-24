ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Thursday morning to share his displeasure with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In a three-tweet thread, Kemp called the military action a "callous, indefensible invasion."
Russia launched attacks on several western Ukrainian cities early Thursday morning, including in the capital city of Kyiv.
Kemp said he stands with Ukraine and condemns "this aggression of tyrants."
(1/3): As Putin and the Russian army violate Ukraine’s sovereignty through this callous, indefensible invasion, we stand with our allies and condemn this aggression of tyrants.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2022
Kemp went on to say that he is praying for a quick end to the conflict and for the safety of the Ukraine people. He also spoke about the potential impact of U.S. servicemembers, including those here in Georgia.
(2/3): We are praying for a quick, just end to this conflict, the safety of Ukraine’s citizens, & the defeat of democracy’s enemies. We are also mindful of how this could impact the brave men and women of our military, including Georgia servicemembers who are on heightened alert.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2022
Kemp went on to ask Georgians to join his family in praying for the safety of those impacted by the violence.
(3/3): @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I ask that you join us in praying for their safety, for their families, and for the well-being of all those who fight for liberty around the world.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 24, 2022
