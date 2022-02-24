Governor Brian Kemp

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Thursday morning to share his displeasure with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a three-tweet thread, Kemp called the military action a "callous, indefensible invasion."

Russia launched attacks on several western Ukrainian cities early Thursday morning, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

Kemp said he stands with Ukraine and condemns "this aggression of tyrants."

Kemp went on to say that he is praying for a quick end to the conflict and for the safety of the Ukraine people. He also spoke about the potential impact of U.S. servicemembers, including those here in Georgia.

Kemp went on to ask Georgians to join his family in praying for the safety of those impacted by the violence.

