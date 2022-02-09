ATLANTA (CBS46) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to introduce legislation to ban mask mandates in schools. It would allow parents to decide whether or not their children wear masks to school.
Kemp posted a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that accuses some school systems of ignoring the science, parents' concerns and wellbeing of students.
Governor Kemp says it's time for schools to get rid of mask mandates. He says some districts who still have mandates in place are not following the science but are instead following politics. He will be introducing a bill to ban mask mandates in Georgia schools.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/sUOL5nasa5— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) February 9, 2022
When CBS46 spoke to Gov. Kemp, he told us it is time because COVID numbers are going down in Georgia and parents are frustrated that young children have to wear masks.
"People are beyond frustrated," Kemp said Wednesday afternoon. "Nobody seems to be following the data and the science anymore. They are following the politics at this point in the pandemic. It is my belief that parents have the tools that they need to best take care of their children and that's why I think parents should decide whether their kids can be masked or not."
Gov. Kemp has repeatedly said he is for local control and offered that as his reasoning to not impose mask mandates statewide. He says today, he is still for local control, but thinks parents should be the ones to decide if their children should wear masks in schools.
Kemp has fought against mask and vaccine mandates and lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.
CBS46 reached out to Clayton County Public Schools, who have a mask requirement in place, and got the following response in regards to Kemp's plans:
"While the district cannot control political actions related to this issue, it will continue to monitor data from local, state and federal health agencies pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 and the vaccination rate. The mask policy will remain in place until our county has a higher vaccination rate, and/or until the pandemic is declared over."
When asked about the particulars of this legislation, a spokesperson for Governor Kemp’s office told CBS46, "This is a quickly evolving issue. Unfortunately, I’m not able to give you an expected timeline right now, but suffice to say much sooner than later.”
Several states are lifting their mask mandates for students in schools, including New Jersey, Oregon, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts.
New York is letting its mask mandate for businesses expire, but keeping it in place for schools.
