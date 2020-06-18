ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's 83rd governor, Brian Kemp, is speaking up about the state's support of law enforcement as more people stand divided on police reform and finding justice for those killed by the men and women ordered to protect and serve.
In an unlisted video posted to his Youtube page, Gov. Kemp states, "There’s no doubt that we have a lot of work to do as a state to live up to our highest ideals and reach our full potential. I’m confident that together we can get there with your help and continue to support. We can build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous state for all Georgians."
His message of solidarity for those who put their life on the line to protect Georgia communities comes a day after claims of police walkouts in the capitol.
Wednesday evening, just hours after former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder in the Rayshard Brooks case, reports of officers walking off the job and refusing to answer calls begin to spread.
The department attempted to quiet the claims that night by tweeting:
Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020
Still, on Thursday many were left wondering if officers who allegedly only responded to Wednesday night's calls for back up would continue a silent protest. Again the agency worked to reassure residents that they were both safe and able to receive assistance if needed.
The Atlanta Police Department is able to respond effectively to 911 calls. Please don’t hesitate to call if you have an emergency.— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020
With the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and most recently Brooks sparking protests across the city, police have been met with boundless anger, and sometimes violence.
"Even when it seemed like the world abandoned you and demonized your profession, you continued to sacrifice your life for the safety of others," continues Kemp in the video. "I know these moments of uncertainty are challenging, and some of you fear going to work, you worry for your life, and for your loved ones."
He adds that in the last year and a half the state has lost nine officers while in the line of duty. A harrowing reality many families have been left to deal with.
"While so much attention is on the few who violated their oath, we have failed to express our deepest appreciation for the many more who uphold it everyday," adds Kemp. "So today, and every day, we say thank you. To public safety officers across our state who follow their training, act with integrity, and work around the clock to keep the peace, we are eternally grateful to your service."
(1) comment
Thank you, Mr. Governor. The American people are not yet willing to give up on the rule of law that separates us from all the other lawless, anarchic societies on this planet. Thank you to federal, state and local law enforcement.
