Parents of students with special needs are eligible to receive reimbursement from the state for costs they may have incurred during the pandemic. The reimbursement will be for families who were impacted due to school closings.
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia Department of Education have opened the applications for the Families of Children with Special Needs Reimbursement through May 14.
“In my State of the State Address this year, I announced that Georgia would set aside $10 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds to offset costs that parents of students with special needs faced due to COVID-19. As we launch these applications, we are taking the first step in fulfilling that promise," said Governor Kemp.
"I am proud of the partnership between my office, State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, and state leaders for working to improve the lives of Georgia’s most vulnerable students. These reimbursements will help families overcome financial challenges faced during an unprecedented school year as we begin returning to normal in Georgia.”
The governor’s office reported there are over 222,000 students with special needs throughout the state.
According to a governor spokesperson, expenses that have been identified as eligible for reimbursement are those that are necessary to meet the challenges these students face regarding educational achievement, personal development, and emotional wellbeing.
To apply for reimbursement through May 14, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.