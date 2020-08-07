ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgia students have began heading back to school amid ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, many have wondered how much is being done to supply schools with critical supplies and PPE.
"As Georgia's students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators, and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year," said Governor Kemp.
On Friday, Governor Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officially reported on deliveries of PPE and critical supplies to Georgia schools.
According to the press release, to date, GEMA/HS has received and/or shipped:
2,000,000 million reusable adult (cloth) mask
3,000 non-contact infrared thermometers
1.25 million reusable youth (cloth) masks
136,080 packs of 60 each sanitizing wipes
50,000 full face shields
243,753 gallons of sanitizing gel
15,000 disposable isolation gowns
7,400 reloadable no touch hand sanitizing stations
380,000 3-ply youth sized disposable masks
298 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers
10,380 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 Solution
The following supplies have been ordered by GEMA/HS:
105,000 clear lip masks for deaf and hearing-impaired students and teachers
8,000 reloadable no touch hand sanitizing stations
50,000 gallons of sanitizing gel
2,702 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers
1,620 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 solution
"With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well underway, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19," Governor Kemp added.
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, GEMA/HS has worked with Governor Kemp to make sure PPE and other critical supplies were available," said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.