ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The state of Georgia is allowing daycares to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Day cares are a hotbed of all sorts of colds and viruses going around,” said an Atlanta father.
This father asked not to be identified but told CBS46 his three-year-old son won’t be heading to his daycare during this deadly pandemic.
Like many parents CBS46 spoke to Wednesday, he was shocked to learn Governor Brian Kemp is allowing daycares to keep their doors open during these frightening times.
“It just seems like the perfect place for the virus to spread. If you’re trying to stop the spread of the virus it makes more sense to close it down,” the father explained.
So CBS46 decided to call the state and get some answers.
“Of course, in childcare it is impossible to maintain 6-feet between individuals,” Amy Jacobs Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said.
Amy Jacobs’ department oversees the operations of all childcare facilities in the state. She told CBS46 officials have a plan to help keep young children COVID-19 free.
“So we asked childcare to limit their class sizes into self-contained classrooms to 10 or fewer people. That would mean their teacher and any children,” Jacobs explained.
Why 10? Well Jacobs said that recommendation came straight from the CDC. Wednesday during a webinar with 1,200 childcare providers she shared a few extra recommendations including screening families at the door.
“Either it’s a quick temperature check or a question do you have a temperature or have you been around anyone who you believe has symptoms related to COVID-19, and of course if those are the cases and those children would need to go home,” Jacobs told CBS46 News.
Even if parents pass that screening, they don’t need to step foot inside the facility.
“We are recommending that either they receive that child at the door of the childcare center or that they receive the child at the door of the classroom to limit more exposure of people in and out of the building,” Jacobs explained.
For any parents or employees who witness a childcare facility allowing more than 10 people inside a classroom during this deadly pandemic, you are asked to report that childcare facility at 404-656-5957. The owners could receive a fine.
