ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with the Georgia Department of Public Health officials urge Georgians to wear face masks, and to continue to follow safe daily habits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The GDPH said a cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult such as in the grocery store or picking up food at a restaurant or riding public transportation, and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
According to the press release, cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others.
The CDC has released easy instructions on how to make a low-cost cloth face covering here.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the Georgia Department of Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.