Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health officials are set to visit Emory's Woodruff Health Sciences Center in Atlanta Tuesday, where they will give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The lead investigator for the Moderna vaccine trial, Dr. Nadine Rouphael, will also deliver remarks as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.
LIVESTREAM of press conference to begin roughly at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
