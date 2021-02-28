Governor Brian Kemp issued strong words in a statement on Saturday calling on newly elected Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to help reshape a COVID-19 relief bill that passed the U.S. House.
House Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion bill and it will now head to the U.S. Senate for further debate.
Due to a new formula in the bill passed by the House, Georgia will receive $1.3 billion less than the state received in previous COVID-19 aid, according to Governor Kemp’s office.
“It is very disappointing to see Georgia Democrats vote to send $1.3 billion less to our state than previous federal aid formulas would have allocated to the Peach State.
Instead of using allocation formulas that enjoyed bipartisan support and provided funds based on population, this legislation rewards lockdown states with high unemployment rates.”
“I strongly urge our two U.S Senators to use their considerable influence in an evenly divided Senate to level the playing field for hardworking Georgians and put the people of our state ahead of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s pandemic politics."
A spokesperson with Senator Ossoff’s office said under the bill passed by the House, aid will come from federal authorities and go directly to cities and mayors, who will then distribute the federal dollars to needy Georgians.
The spokesperson noted under the measure Governor Kemp was referring to, aid would go to the governor’s office, who would then distribute the money to the cities.
“As I’ve spoken with mayors and local leaders across Georgia, it’s clear that Georgia’s smaller cities, counties, towns, and rural communities have not received the federal support they need and deserve.
I am fighting for funding to sustain local services and save jobs across Georgia, and will keep communities updated of progress as I fight for inclusion of funding for local communities in upcoming COVID relief legislation,” said Senator Ossoff.
A spokesperson with Senator Ossoff’s office said Senator Ossoff as well as Senator Warnoc’s staff have had discussions with Governor Kemp’s office regarding COVID-19 relief funding for the state.
According to Senators Ossoff and Warnock’s offices, the following is included in the House bill:
- Direct Payments: In President Biden’s rescue plan, a family of four earning $75,000 annually would receive a total of $5,600 in direct payments from this relief bill for themselves and their 4 year old and 8 year old children. They would also see a $2,600 increase in benefits through an enhanced Child Tax Credit. Between these two benefits alone, this family would receive $8,200 in additional, direct relief to help weather the economic crisis.
- Medicaid expansion incentive: If accepted by the state, this Medicaid expansion incentive would provide health care to approximately 500,000 Georgians who are currently locked out of any financial assistance for health coverage. Georgia would receive nearly $2 billion in additional Medicaid spending over two years if it expands Medicaid, by far enough to fully cover the cost of expansion.
- Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Similar to previous COVID-19 relief packages, the American Rescue Plan will include a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), this fund would provide and estimated $1.2 billion in direct grants to institutions in Georgia. In addition, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Minority Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities would receive a 7.5% share of the HEERF fund, which accounts to nearly $3 billion in relief for these institutions
- Relief for Black Farmers: The American Rescue Plan will provide debt relief and support for Black, Indigenous, and farmers of color who have faced historic discrimination, been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and largely left out of the previous administration’s emergency COVID programs.
- Rental and Mortgage Assistance: Senators are building on the $710 million for rental assistance from the December COVID package, working to secure at least $550M more in this package. Georgia is also likely to get over $200 million in new homeowner assistance fund that will allow low- and moderate-income families to pay their mortgage and utility costs.
- Vaccine Distribution: The bill provides $20 billion in vaccine distribution funding, including for CDC and FEMA to set up state and federal distribution sites, outreach and education campaigns, support for states to fund vaccinators and more.
- K-12 School Funding: The American Rescue Plan will include an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) which will provide Georgia with an estimated $4.4 billion in emergency relief for schools to safely reopen across the state. These flexible funds will allow schools to cover COVID-related expenses, reduce class size, implement social distancing guidelines, and address other instructional needs. In addition, school districts would be required to dedicate 20% of their allocations towards addressing learning loss.
