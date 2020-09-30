ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Effective October 1, the Georgia Department of Public Safety will be lead by a new commissioner and deputy commissioner.
On Wednesday Governor Brian Kemp and the Board of Public Safety unanimously approved Colonel Chris C. Wright's promotion to commissioner, and Lt. Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, as deputy commissioner.
For the past six months Colonel Gary Vowell's has served as Interim Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
“On behalf of the Department of Public Safety, I would like to thank Colonel Gary Vowell for his time and his service to the department these past months,” Colonel Wright said.
Wright has been with state law enforcement since 1994 when he started as a dispatch operator in Valdosta for the Georgia State Patrol. Prior to his appointment he served as deputy commissioner and director of field operations.
Prior to Hitchens' appointment to deputy commissioner he served as the South Adjutant of the Georgia State Patrol. He has served with GSP since 1994.
Along with commissioner and deputy commissioner appointments came the appointment of a new command staff, which includes:
- Lt. Colonel Stephanie L. Stallings will serve as Director of Support/Administrative Operations.
- Major Joshua Lamb will serve as Chief of Staff.
- Major Kendrick Lowe will serve as the North Adjutant of the Georgia State Patrol.
- Major Robert Balkcom will serve as the South Adjutant of the Georgia State Patrol.
- Major Mark Perry will serve as the Headquarters Adjutant.
- Major Al Whitworth will serve as the Special Operations Adjutant.
"The appointments approved today were made only after careful consideration of the qualifications of each person," Colonel Wright said. "I am confident each member of the Command Staff will provide quality leadership to the Department in the coming years.”
