ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Kemp and state labor officials are working to streamline the process for workers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Wednesday, Governor Kemp’s office reported there was an increase in the number of partial claims filed as a result of businesses reducing work hours or temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We are laser-focused on assisting the hardworking Georgians who have been impacted by the spread of the virus," said Governor Kemp. "Working with GDOL and our partners across the public and private sectors, we can ensure affected employees land on their feet and are made aware of other employment opportunities. Together, we will protect Georgia's top-notch workforce as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19."
To speed up the unemployment claims process, labor department officials have mandated employers to electronically file partial claims on behalf of their employees whenever it is necessary to temporarily lay workers off.
According to officials, filing partial claims results in employees receiving unemployment insurance payments faster, usually within 48-hours.
In addition, all Georgia employers will share in the cost of unemployment benefits paid to employees temporarily displaced due to COVID-19, Governor Kemp stated.
GDOL reports there are over 101,000 jobs listed online at www.EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access.
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers must file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found at www.gdol.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.