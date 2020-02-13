ATLANTA (CBS46)—Governor Brian Kemp and others met on Wednesday at the State Capitol to celebrate “Georgia Made Day”.
The event featured products from Georgia manufacturers as well as the launch of the Georgia Made logo.
"This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase all that Georgia has to offer," said Governor Kemp.
The world-class products manufactured by these Georgia Made companies are a large part of what solidifies Georgia's position as the top state for business.
These companies have created greater opportunities for hardworking Georgians in every corner of our state. Together, we will continue to let the world know that the Peach State is open for business."
Georgia companies on hand at the event showing off their new gadgets included Hitachi Automotive Systems, GE/Roper Corporation, Kubota Manufacturing, YKK, Southern Ionics, Claxton Poultry Farms, Ingevity, Sewon, Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Kia, Taurus, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Luxottica, and Bridgestone Golf.
For more information on Georgia Made, please click:https://bit.ly/2we1AZ0
