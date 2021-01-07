January 6th has become what many are calling one of the darkest days in modern American history. Protesters turned anarchists in a violent attempt to overthrow the Presidential election on the day Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s win in the election.
Anarchy and sheer chaos erupted as rioters infiltrated the United States Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Mobs of President Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building bearing Trump flags and a mix of both Confederate and American flags. The insurrection sent lawmakers into hiding and sent the United States Capitol into lockdown for hours.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Georgia's Capitol building, Governor Brian Kemp condemned the actions and extended an executive order activating the Georgia National Guard for possible action.
“That has been a disgrace and quite honestly un-American,” Kemp said about the riots inside the U.S. Capitol. “It is unimaginable that we have people in our state and our country that have been threatening police officers, breaking into government buildings. This is not the Georgia way, and it is not the way of our country.”
Kemp who’s been repeatedly bullied by President Trump for not overturning Georgia’s election results—criticized Trump’s lawyer from promoting the violence.
“For Rudy Guiliani calling for trial by combat is simply outrageous and there is no place for that in our nation,” Kemp stated.
He addressed people who called for a special legislative session in Georgia to block the certification of Joe Biden’s win. “You can now see what that would have looked like,” Kemp said.
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston also made their disdain clear.
“I all on Donald Trump to speak with all the clarity in the world as to exactly what Americans should do in Washington, D.C.. They should exit peacefully and allow democracy to shine,” Duncan said as he condemned the apparent attempt at a coup.
Outside the Georgia Capitol Trump, supports protested without incident.
Inside, Capitol Police removed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from his office out of caution as protests in Washington grew. His spokesman tells CBS46’s Hayley Mason that the Secretary of State’s office will be working remotely for the rest of the week.
Later, President Trump posted a video on to Twitter to continue false claims about the election being stolen from him, then asking his supporters to go home. Twitter removed the video for violating rules and banned the President’s account.
The President spent the day egging on the behavior and continuing the spread of disinformation about the election.
A woman was shot in the chest and killed at the Capitol riots in an incident in which very few details have been released. CNN reports three others died in the protests from “medical conditions.”
Speaker Ralston said the acts “are despicable and without justification. This has to stop. Americans must not act this way,” he stated in the press conference.
The state National Guard will remain activated through Monday, when the state legislature reconvenes.
