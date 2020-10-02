ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday that $113 million in CARES Act federal funds would be available support Georgia nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
"My top priority from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens," said Governor Kemp.
The allocated funds will help increase state-supported staffing and COVID-19 response, including $78 million in additional funding for nursing home staff testing.
According to state officials, today's announcement augments over $36 million in staff support to 115 skilled nursing facilities since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Kemp released the following statement:
"To protect the lives of these vulnerable Georgians against COVID-19, we have spared no expense. The $113 million in Coronavirus relief funds we are announcing today will make $78 million available to nursing homes to meet current federal testing requirements. In addition to the $36 million the state has provided to nursing homes and long term care facilities in staff augmentation since April, the state is also committing up to an additional $35 million in staffing support through the end of 2020 to ensure facilities have the personnel necessary to safely provide care to their residents. I greatly appreciate the Trump Administration and our congressional delegation for securing CARES Act funding for the states and allowing governors flexibility in allocating these critical dollars.
"As Georgia continues to see cases, current hospitalizations, deaths, and test positivity rates all decline, we must remain vigilant. This funding will prioritize the health, safety, and quality of life of our state's most vulnerable citizens, and allow our state to continue moving in the right direction in our fight against COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.