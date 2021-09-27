ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the establishment of a grant program to provide a $1,000 one-time pay supplement for full-time public safety officers and first responders on Monday afternoon.
The money is being made possible in part by the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Our law enforcement officials and first responders answered the call of duty and bravely served on the front line of our fight against COVID-19, despite the unprecedented challenges thrown their way,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Working with Speaker Ralston and the General Assembly, today, we are taking yet another step in supporting our men and women in uniform and first responders by providing this well-deserved bonus. Like they do every day, these heroic Georgians ran toward the COVID-19 crisis and put their lives on the line to protect others. My family and the state of Georgia deeply appreciate all they do. Thank you!”
The Law Enforcement and First Responder Supplement includes the following full-time employees:
- State and local law enforcement, including school district officers
- Criminal investigators and detectives
- Probation and parole officers
- Career firefighters
- Emergency medical technicians and paramedics
- Sheriffs and deputies
- Correctional and jail officers
- Bailiffs
- Fish and game wardens
- 911 communications officers or dispatchers
There were approximately 80,790 Georgians employed in these type of positions in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor and statistics.
Many first responders were hit with unexpected costs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Those costs included the costs of rapid testing, childcare, unanticipated depended care expenses, additional home decontamination or disinfecting services, isolation lodging etc.
Employers of first responders will be responsible for applying for the program and disbursing funds to their eligible employees. Applications will be available starting Oct. 1.
The Democratic Party of Georgia sent the following statement after Gov. Kemp's announcement:
“We’re glad to see Brian Kemp has finally come around to supporting President Biden’s American Rescue Plan after staunchly opposing this critical relief for working Georgians and law enforcement. If Kemp or any of Georgia’s Republican Senate candidates had their way, Georgia would not be seeing a dime of this essential funding for our first responders. These bonuses are thanks exclusively to the President and Georgia Democrats, who passed the COVID-19 relief package without a single Georgia Republican vote,” said Rhyan Lake, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
