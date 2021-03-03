Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that thanks to the constantly increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccine; the state will open up five new state-run mass vaccination sites.
"I feel like we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Kemp said Wednesday during a more upbeat COVID-19 update. "Late spring and early summer, we're going to be in a much different place than we are right now."
Kemp said the state will see more than 220,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, plus an additional more than 80,000 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The increased supply comes after the state has already administered more than 1.1 million doses of the vaccine in just the last 28 days.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state has given out 2,154,840 vaccine doses with 1,321,331 receiving at least the first dose and 833,509 receiving a second dose. Statewide, Georgia has been shipped 2,833,165, meaning 76 percent have been administered.
"We have done more than most any state to protect those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 based on the limited supply we have been given by the federal government," Kemp said.
The new state-run mass vaccination sites will be in Savannah, Waycross, Sandersville, Cartersville, and Columbus. All five of the sites will come online on March 17 in advance of what Governor Kemp said would be a further expansion of vaccine eligibility in the state.
Teachers, school support staff and others involved with education will become eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, March 8. Five mass vaccination sites are up and running already within the state to help with the expansion of eligibility.
Currently, state mass vaccination sites have 75,000 people on the waiting list, Kemp said Wednesday.
