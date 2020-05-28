ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Kemp announced a bevy of soon-to-be lifted restrictions during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.
Businesses and activities which were still restricted will soon be able to re-open within the coming weeks. Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to re-open on June 1, with professional and amateur sporting events, summer camps, and other small gatherings of fewer than 25 people also being allowed starting during June.
Reopening businesses will still be required to adhere to dozens of specific guidelines in order to ensure the health and safety of workers and patrons.
Live concerts are still not allowed at this time.
Governor Kemp also announced that the Trump administration would be providing extended federal funding to the state of Georgia’s National Guard activity through August. Current funding was set to expire in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.