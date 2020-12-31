Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday his administration's floor leaders for the General Assembly over the next year.
Governor Kemp released the following statement:
"I am proud to announce these great public servants as my floor leaders for the 2021-2022 legislative sessions of the Georgia General Assembly," said Governor Kemp. "In the first two years of my administration, we have made great strides to put hardworking Georgians first, passing over 50 healthcare bills to increase access and reduce costs, working to eradicate criminal street gangs in our communities, and fighting human trafficking. We've also worked together on budgets that reflect our priorities as a state by investing in education, prioritizing a historic teacher pay raise, and strengthening public safety. Our partnership with the General Assembly has been critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we have worked every day to protect lives and livelihoods. I am confident these outstanding legislators will carry that important work forward, and I appreciate their commitment to the people of Georgia."
2021-2022 Georgia House of Representatives Floor Leaders
Representative Dominic LaRiccia, House District 169
Representative Jodi Lott, House District 122
Representative Bert Reeves, House District 34
Representative Josh Bonner, House District 72
2021-2022 Georgia State Senate Floor Leaders
Senator Clint Dixon, Senate District 45
Senator Russ Goodman, Senate District 8
Senator Bo Hatchett, Senate District 50
