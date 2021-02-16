Governor Brian Kemp announced legislation has been filed to repeal Georgia’s Citizens’ Arrest Statue.
The law was first put on the books in 1863 and has since been used to justify arrests and even killings by everyday citizens.
It’s been more than a year since a group of Democrats tried to get the statute repealed, following the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Efforts were not successful during 2020's shortened legislative session. Tuesday, the lawmakers stood beside Governor Kemp to push forward the measure with bipartisan support. The Governor says the killing of Ahmaud Arbery inspired him to make this happen.
“Ahmaud was a victim of a vigilante style of violence that has no place in Georgia, and some tried to justify the actions of his killers by claiming they had the protection of the antiquated law that is ripe for abuse,” Kemp during a press conference. “That is why my administration is introducing significant reforms to the state’s Citizens’ Arrest statutes.”
The bill is being carried by Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta.
CBS46’s Hayley Mason talked with Ahmaud Arbery’s mother about the new bill that now has bipartisan support.
“We are thankful that something is going to be in place to protect the citizens of Georgia, especially the brown and black bodies that choose to go jogging—that they may go jogging without being threatened that they may be killed," said Wanda Cooper Jones.
Rep. Gloria Frazier, D-Augusta, called Arbery’s mother to tell her the bill was being filed.
“It would be a felony with stricter penalties,” Frazier told Mason. “You cannot go out and just decide on your own whether you think that person is doing something. They might not be doing what you think they are doing and you can’t take it upon yourself anymore to take that in your own hands,” Frazier added.
If the current law is repealed it will be illegal and a possible felony for a private citizen to chase down another private citizen in an attempt to detain, harm, or kill.
Private citizens can only detain someone if they are store owners suffering a theft, restaurant owners experiencing a dine and dash, or private security in the line of duty.
Still the owner or employee must call the police within an hour to remove the detained person, and if police don’t come within an hour, the detained must be let go.
“This bill repeals the civil war era statute to prevent the terrible consequences of a vague and outdated law,” Kemp said.
One thing the law does not address is the dark underbelly of the Arbery killing--racism and racial bias.
Mason asked Cooper Jones if she thinks repealing the statute will turn the tide in racially-motivated crimes.
“I think the change will have to come from the citizens that use race as a reason to go out and commit murder,” Cooper Jones said. “They must change. The law may change I think real change has to come from within the individual. I think the individual must change,” she added.
Kemp says the legislation would “close dangerous loopholes that could be used to justify future acts to justify vigilantism.”
