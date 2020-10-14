ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that nearly $1.5 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the CARES Act would be allocated to the state's unemployment insurance trust fund in an effort to curb future unemployment tax hikes.
The allocation will save the average Georgia employer approximately $350 per year for each employed worker.
"Through no fault of their own, thousands of people became unemployed overnight, businesses were shut down, and countless families suffered," said Governor Kemp.
Kemp added, "today's announcement will save Georgia employers millions of dollars in state and federal unemployment taxes, prevent significant layoffs, and save the state millions of dollars in interest payments."
According to state officials, Governor Kemp is also committing up to an additional $400 million of the Coronavirus Relief Funds for the state share of matching funds for FEMA grants, Georgia National Guard expenses, continued hospital staffing augmentation, and state COVID-19 response expenses.
“Without the transfer of funds, the state will have to increase unemployment tax rates for employers between 300% and 400% to make headway on paying off the loan," Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told CBS46 News.
This reallocation of federal funds will allow more employers across the state to focus on the growth and success of their businesses without having the additional pressure of a rising unemployment tax," Duncan added.
