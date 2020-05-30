Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

 Elijah Nouvelage

UPDATE: Saturday afternoon Governor Brian Kemp said "local leaders are working together to ensure public safety and keep the peace in Atlanta" as he authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city.

Though ongoing resistance of those disrupting peaceful protest and failing to follow the city's 9 p.m. curfew changed things. At 11:26 p.m. Kemp signed a second Executive Order deploying 3,000 National Guard Troops to the state ahead of protests planned for Sunday.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Atlanta at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Governor Kemp issued the declaration after thousands of people started a peaceful protest that ended hours later with violent protests and parts of downtown Atlanta in flames. The order will expire after 72 hours and allows up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard to be used to respond in Atlanta.

The executive order from Governor Kemp also ordered that "all resources" of the state of Georgia will be made available to assist Atlanta and Fulton County as they continue to respond to the state of emergency in the city.

