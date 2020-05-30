ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
UPDATE: Saturday afternoon Governor Brian Kemp said "local leaders are working together to ensure public safety and keep the peace in Atlanta" as he authorized up to 1,500 National Guard troops to deploy throughout the city.
Though ongoing resistance of those disrupting peaceful protest and failing to follow the city's 9 p.m. curfew changed things. At 11:26 p.m. Kemp signed a second Executive Order deploying 3,000 National Guard Troops to the state ahead of protests planned for Sunday.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Atlanta at the request of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Governor Kemp issued the declaration after thousands of people started a peaceful protest that ended hours later with violent protests and parts of downtown Atlanta in flames. The order will expire after 72 hours and allows up to 500 members of the Georgia National Guard to be used to respond in Atlanta.
The executive order from Governor Kemp also ordered that "all resources" of the state of Georgia will be made available to assist Atlanta and Fulton County as they continue to respond to the state of emergency in the city.
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man stands on top of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers grapple with protesters on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters smash a police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers guard CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters smash a police car during a protest outside CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers guard CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man is detained by police during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man poses in front of a burning car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers walk past graffiti outside the Omni Hotel during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man wearing a face mask is seen silhouetted in front of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man wearing a 'Purge' mask runs in front of a burning police car during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People look at burning cars, including a police car, during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Cars, including a police car, burn during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People holding signs march past the Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers are seen during a protest over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People watch a protest over the Minneapolis death of George Floyd while in police custody through the grate of a parking structure on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Police officers stand guard during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Protesters set a vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: Police officers intervene in demonstrators during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People hold placards as they rally during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: People break glasses of hotel during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: A man breaks glasses of a building during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, USA - MAY 29: A protester is being treated after police's intervention during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floydâs neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Photos: Atlanta burns as protest filled with rage turns violent
