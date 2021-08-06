Q A Georgia Governor

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration, calling for the agency to give all current COVID-19 vaccinations full approval status.

Currently, the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered under "Emergency Use Authorization" from the FDA.

"I am writing today to request the United States Food and Drug Administration swiftly provide for full approval of the COVID-19 vaccines currently allowed under Emergency Use Authorization as we continue efforts to vaccinate our friends and neighbors," Kemp wrote in his letter to the FDA Thursday.

Kemp argues a full approval from the FDA will "strengthen confidence in our most valuable weapon to prevent severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths." 

"Each day the Administration delays the inevitable and full approval of the vaccines is lost time we cannot get back," Kemp continued.

Georgia currently ranks 44th in the nation when it comes to percent of total population vaccinated against COVID-19 at just 39.11 percent, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

