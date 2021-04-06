Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced an automotive parts producer is expanding operations in Troup County, bringing more jobs to the area.
A state spokesperson said Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System, LLC will invest $9 million in expanding their seating manufacturing operations in West Point, Ga.
The expansion is expected to create an additional 150 jobs in Troup County, according to a spokesperson in the governor’s office.
"Georgia's highly skilled workforce continues to attract manufacturing jobs in every corner of the state, and Hyundai TRANSYS' continued investment in West Point shows that the hardworking people of west Georgia have proven they're up to the task," said Governor Kemp.
"I thank Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System for continuing to invest in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Troup County."
Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Seating System manufactures parts for carmakers throughout the country. The company makes products for Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento, and other models. In addition to providing seating structures for automobile manufacturers, the company also supplies seats to leading electric vehicle makers.
This expansion will take Hyundai TRANSYS’ employment total in Georgia to more than 1,890 jobs.
The company is looking to hire anyone interested in a career in production seat assembly, foam, quality, and logistics.
To apply for a position, company officials are asking applicants to send their resume to resumes@hyundai-transys.com or visit www.hyundai-transys.com for additional information.
