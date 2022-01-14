ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As a winter storm system moves towards Atlanta, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Friday via Executive Order 01.14.22.01.
The storm system, set to arrive in north Georgia Sunday, is expected to bring winter weather to areas north of I-20.
Stay with CBS46 News for the latest forecast and updates throughout the weekend.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northeast Georgia from Saturday night until Sunday nig…
