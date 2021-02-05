Governor Brian Kemp responded to a resolution from the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education calling for expansion of phase 1A+ vaccination criteria to include educators.
While Governor Kemp spoke on the impact and importance of educators throughout Georgia, as well as their many sacrifices and trials during this pandemic, he noted that current infrastructure and vaccine supply simply did not allow for any expansion of phase 1A+ criteria.
Under current phase 1A+ guidelines, over 2 million Georgians are eligible to receive the vaccine, of which 1.3 million are senior citizens. Altering criteria to include educators under the age of 65 would mean the addition of 450,000 Georgians to the eligibility list, an increase that the Governor said was not feasible as current supply was already strained.
For Governor Kemp's full statement on the resolution and his plan moving forward, see here:
