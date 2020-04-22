ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is defending his decision to reopen the state despite criticism that it may be happening too fast.
Kemp on Monday gave the green light for most businesses in Georgia to reopen -- with restrictions -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today we are announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy," the governor said during a press conference.
Kemp is following the White House's criteria to reopen America, which includes three phases.
“We are on track to meet the criteria for phase one," he said.
His decision has come with criticism by some who say it's too early to reopen. Local doctor, Darria Long, believes the state may be doing too much too soon. "Our state of Georgia is in the bottom half of capacity for testing, so I understand the desire to get back to work, but if we go back too quickly, we’re just going to snap that rubber band too quickly," said Long.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams has joined Dr. Long's stance, saying Tuesday on CBS This Morning that Georgia ranked 14th in confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation and the small community of Albany had the "fourth highest infection rate." She also echoed Dr. Long in saying the state's testing rate is among the country's slowest.
Meanwhile, Kemp calls his plan a measured and deliberate step forward.
Tuesday night, Kemp joined Fox News to talk about his decision to reopen.
"I would tell you that there are a lot of people in gyms that will be a lot safer then they would be going to the grocery store or some of the other places of business that are part of the critical infrastructure that has been designated at the federal level," Kemp said.
Under Kemp's plan, gyms, fitness centers, barbershops, bowling alleys, beauty shops, salons, body art studios and more businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, while private social clubs, theaters and in-person dining at restaurants will be allowed to resume on Monday, Apr. 27.
Businesses will still be required to enforce social distancing and implement increased sanitation practices. Kemp says with the proactive actions taken in past weeks, and reduced stress and strain on local hospitals, re-opening is the right step forward.
In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has advised the city's chief operating officer create the council to provide guidance on the necessary measures and steps to safely and efficiently reopen amid the ongoing pandemic. With the reopening of the city, the Mayor's Executive Order for residents to shelter in place would be lifted.
“Reopening the city must be executed in a cautious manner that is best suited for Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The Advisory Council will provide the necessary input and buy-in from Atlanta stakeholders to outline a safe and thoughtful framework to get our economy back on track without endangering public health.”
RELATED CONTENT
Stacey Abrams calls Gov. Kemp's decision "dangerously incompetent"
Major gym chain announces its plans to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.