ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is deploying the National Guard to support healthcare workers through the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
The Georgia National Guard will deploy a total of 105 personnel to 10 different hospitals across the state, including several in the metro Atlanta area:
- Grady Hospital, Atlanta
- Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
- Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
- Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
- Navicent Health, Macon
- Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
- Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
- Phoebe Putney, Albany
- Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins
“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Kemp in a press release.
Last week, Gov. Kemp announced he was adding resource staffing to Georgia hospitals as more emergency departments say they are severely full.
The state's Department of Community Health had committed $500 million dollars through October to bring 1,300 staff members to 68 hospitals across the state. Kemp announced an expansion to the efforts through December.
The most recent daily data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 669 new hospitalizations and 71 deaths, along with nearly 17,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
