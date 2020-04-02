ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the state of Georgia's coronavirus cases reaches new heights with 5,348 confirmed by noon on April 2, Governor Brian Kemp took the next step in protecting his constituents by signing a shelter-in-place Executive Order.
The order goes into effect Friday, April 3, and is tentatively expected to stay in place until April 13.
In part, the Order reads:
"No business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, organization, or county our municipal government shall allow more than 10 persons to be gathered at a single location if such gathering requires persons to stand or to be seated within 6 feed of any other person. This provision shall not apply to cohabitating persons outside of their homes, family units or roommates residing together in private homes, or entities defined as 'Critical Infrastructure' by the Order."
Georgians, and those visiting, are still allowed to make necessary trips outside to essential purposes, such as medical care, essential job functions and to get food.
Anyone found in violation of the Order is subject to be charged with a misdemeanor.
For weeks, health and state officials have worked tirelessly to combat the spread of the virus that has claimed thousands of lives across the country, including 163 in Georgia.
Kemp announced he would sign the new order Wednesday during a press conference addressing the growing concerns surrounding the public health emergency.
Statewide there are more than 1,000 people currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of Georgia's 149 counties, Fulton has been hit the hardest with 712 confirmed cases and 22 deaths, Dougherty closely follows behind with 507 cases and 29 deaths.
"[Georgians] need to social distance. They need to stay at home. They need to only go to functions with 10 people or less or really just don't go to any functions at all if you can," said Kemp.
Scientists tracking the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been closely monitoring the virus' ability to mutate, as well as learning which individuals are most vulnerable to the virus.
"Georgia’s elderly, those with chronic, underlying health conditions, those who live in a long-term care facility like an assisted living facility or nursing home, and those serving on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility staffer, or law enforcement need tests," are the very people who most need to be protected said Kemp.
Just as she has done from the beginning, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, state health commissioner, urged people to take the virus seriously.
"This is absolutely not just like the flu... It's many times more transmittable and it's also much more deadly," she said. Dr. Toomey also noted that "game changer" in combatting the virus' spread had to do asymptomatic people exposing others.
"We didn't know that until the last 24 hours," said Kemp during the April 1 press conference. "This is a game-changer for us.'"
Aside from social distancing, a top priority remains making COVID-19 test available.
"Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic," said Kemp as he announced a unique 'private-public' partnership between the state, University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to make more tests readily available to medical practitioners, and to yield more results.
Since the onslaught of coronavirus cases in Georgia, there have been more than 23,000 tests administered. Though keeping up with the demand for tests has been a global issue from the beginning, Kemp is hopeful the partnership will be a difference maker.
"With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity," he added.
