Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference Friday discussing legislation he has put forth in an effort to curtail metro Atlanta's recent surges of illegal street racing.
"In recent months, we have watched in horror as crime has skyrocketed here in our capital city; every neighborhood has been threatened, shopping malls have become places of anarchy at times, and our streets, highways, and parking lots have become a free-for-all speedway for criminals," said Governor Kemp.
The Governor took time to thank local law enforcement leaders for meeting with him to discuss how the state government could assist them, in particular regarding the spikes in street racing and stunt driving across the metro area.
Following the discussions, the Kemp administration rolled out H.B. 534 on Friday, anti-street racing legislation aimed at levying tougher penalties for offenders.
Governor Kemp saw this as a modernization of codes aimed at keeping streets safe for all Georgians.
