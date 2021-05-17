ATLANTA (CBS46)—A global leader in e-mobility charging systems is moving its North American headquarters to Atlanta.
According to Governor Brian Kemp’s office, Heliox, a company that covers smart charging solutions for all sorts of greener transport systems, in ports, bus depots, distribution centers or marine public transport points, will move its U.S. headquarters to the 100 block of Ottley Drive. That is in the Brookwood Hills area in northeast Atlanta.
“I am glad that Heliox has selected Georgia as their North American home,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia’s reputation as the number one state for doing business, as well as the state’s unwavering support for private-sector innovation, has continued to create countless jobs for hardworking Georgians and put Georgia on the world stage as a leader in the transition to e-mobility.”
“Atlanta is the perfect launchpad for our North American operations. Locating both the headquarters and the research and development training facility in Atlanta, we will be close to our customers to offer the highest level of support and service. In addition, the local talent available in the city and universities will fuel our rapid growth,” said David Aspinwall, President of Heliox North America. “It is an exciting time for the electric vehicle market, and we are excited to grow our technology in the U.S."
The estimated June 1 move will include a campus for research and development and corporate offices, according to Governor Kemp’s office.
The company is expected to bring at least 70 clean-energy jobs to the region. Heliox is expected to hire engineers, software developers, sales, administrative, and management positions. Anyone interested should apply here.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Heliox is a market leader in fast-charging systems for electric vehicles. The company’s chargers enable operators to improve their performance while reducing their environmental impact.
To date, Heliox has installed more than 1,600 high-powered and fast-charging points worldwide and has implemented one of the world’s largest e-bus projects.
