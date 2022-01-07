ATLANTA (CBS46) — COVID-19 requirements are easing up in schools across Atlanta after Governor Brian Kemp lifted quarantine and contact tracing requirements Thursday evening.
In a letter posted to social media, Governor Kemp stated school employees no longer had to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 as long as they wear a mask and don't develop symptoms.
(1/3) As we head into the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, the life-saving vaccine, along with common-sense health and safety measures, will help us overcome the rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/Qv65NxGFHn— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 6, 2022
The governor also stated that contact tracing in schools will now be optional leaving the decision on whether to notify students and staff of possible exposure up to the school districts.
Cobb county schools sent a letter to parents yesterday announcing it will no longer do contact tracing.
In a written statement sent out to parents, school officials said:
"We know contact tracing has not been as efficient and effective as we want it to be for you and your family. We continue to encourage all Cobb families to make health decisions which are best for you and to not send students to school sick."
Meanwhile, Clayton County public schools have yet to announce their COVID-19 response plan. The superintendent is expected to update parents during a YouTube session Friday afternoon.
