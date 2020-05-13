BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday he is easing restrictions for daycare centers, many parents returning to work welcomed the news.
Kemp announced that daycare centers are now allowed to have 20 children and teachers in a single classroom instead of ten.
Jennifer McKnight, co-owner of three Primrose Schools in north Georgia, said families who were placed on a waiting list because of the coronavirus pandemic began calling immediately saying they're ready for their children to return.
Daycare centers must follow strict guidelines, however, including the screenings of students and staff and frequent, deep cleaning of toys, bedding and other surfaces.
McKnight said cleanliness has always been a central focus at her facilities.
"We’ve always had cleaning protocols in place," she said. "Our children’s hands have always been washed constantly throughout the day, but we do it even more.”
There isn’t – nor has there ever been – a requirement for daycare centers to practice social distancing.
"There’s no way, clearly, we can be six feet apart with young children," McKnight said.
Still, McKnight said, parents returning to work can rest assured that staff members here are fighting germs as best they can.
“I’m sure that some of the guidelines that we’ve put in place during this are going to be ones that probably remain for a very long time, if not forever," she said. “We’re just happy that we can be here to provide what they need and provide what our families need.”
The new requirements for daycare centers can be found here (pages 21-23.)
The order is set to expire May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
