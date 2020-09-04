ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Labor Day weekend is normally a time for family and friends to come together in the waning days of summer, but like most of 2020, COVID-19 makes this weekend anything but normal.
Governor Kemp is encouraging Georgians to enjoy Labor Day weekend, but to do so by following The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH)'s Four Things for Fall COVID-19 prevention measures. The stipulations have become all too familiar in 2020:
- Wear a face covering in public.
- Stay 6 feet away from others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Follow the public health guidance outlined in Governor Kemp’s Executive order.
The Governor and DPH continue to say that one of the most effective ways to mitigate COVID-19 spread is to avoid large gatherings, even outdoors. Risk increases as more people gather and as they spend longer amounts of time interacting, and those who may not know they are infected could still potentially spread the virus.
Social distancing remains the best solution, but proper face coverings help prevent the droplets, possibly carrying coronavirus, produced by talking, coughing, or sneezing from leaving one person and infecting another.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased in Georgia in recent weeks, and the Governor says that following the Four Things for Fall prevention measures can help continue this downward trend. Georgia saw large surges in cases across both the Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekends.
While COVID-19 remains at the top of most people's minds, it is also a good time to get a flu vaccination, says the DPH.
“This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “We want to protect people from getting the flu and prevent our health care providers and hospitals from being overburdened with flu and COVID-19 patients.”
Many DPH test sites are open over the holiday weekend, albeit with reduced hours. Visit www.dph.ga.gov and click on COVID-19 Testing for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.