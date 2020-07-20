ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgians getting tested for COVID-19 may soon know their status in as little as two days. The quicker turnaround for results is in part due to partnership between Mako Medical and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Governor Brian Kemp announced the state's partnership with the COVID-19 test manufacturer Monday.
"Georgia has dramatically expanded testing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Kemp. "As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable.
The new partnership will also expand the state's capabilities with Mako supplying and processing 10,000 tests per day.
"This is vital to Georgia's efforts in our fight against COVID-19," said Kemp.
As of of July 20, at least 145,575 Georgians have tested positive for the virus, 15,047 have been hospitalized, and 3,176 have died.
Gwinnett, Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties lead the state in confirmed cases; respectively each of the four counties has surpassed 150 deaths.
"As we continue our efforts to combat COVID-19, expanded and streamlined testing is absolutely crucial," said Kathleen Toomey, M.D, M.P.H., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
