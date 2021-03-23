Starting on Thursday, all Georgians ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday afternoon.
"This week Georgia got over 450,000 vaccines, including both 1st and 2nd doses. While we don't have a specific number yet, we've been told to expect an increase of both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson next week,” Kemp said.
Georgia residents can register for a vaccine online on myvaccinegeorgia.com and dph.ga.gov at any location that has an opening.
"Once that expanded eligibility goes live on Thursday, doses will be hard to find in certain parts of our state. We will continue to shift doses to the areas of highest demand as we have over the last few weeks,” Kemp added.
The state's vaccine team acknowledging Georgians have had difficulty registering for the second vaccine dose on the state's website a problem they're working to fix in person and online.
“Beginning today we have added staff to our existing site that will be scheduling second dose appointments on site before you leave the observation line you will know the date and time of your next appointment, said Chris Stallings, the Director of GA Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Georgia’s Public Heath Commissioner noted that COVID case positivity is on the decline. “Hospitalizations and deaths are down forty percent over the last 14 days which is very, very good,” said Kathleen Toomey. She cautioned that more contagious variants are continuing to spread in the state, however.
“We have had 365 confirmed cases of COVID variants, most of those, 351 have been of the UK variant, 15 of the South African variant, 1 of the newly-reported Brazilian variant” which has a more rigorous illness associated with it, Toomey explained.
Governor Kemp encouraged all Georgians to register, adding the state won’t allow vaccine hesitation from some to hinder others from getting the shots.
“We cannot afford to have vaccines sitting in the freezer whether it's in metro Atlanta or rural Georgia. If you are eligible for vaccine, please make your appointment,” Kemp stated, adding that the mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a good option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.