Governor Brian Kemp delivered remarks Wednesday on the status of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Georgia.
The Governor joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner, and Chris Stallings, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director, provided the latest details.
"Our average number of cases is at its lowest level since November," said Governor Kemp.
During the press conference, Kemp announced that he will be expanding the vaccine eligibility to include residents over the age of 55+ and those with 'high risk' conditions defined by the CDC on beginning March 15.
CDC officials say Georgians with serious health conditions include the following:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised state
- Liver disease
- Neurologic Conditions (Dementia, Parkinson's, ALS)
- Overweight and obesity (BMI >25 kg)
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
According to the CDC, Georgia is ranked 12th nationally for total doses administered. "This puts us ahead of our neighbors Tennessee, South Carolina, and Alabama by a margin of nearly one million vaccines each," said Kemp.
The state has thus far administered over 2.4 million vaccines, with just under a million of those being a second dose.
A majority of Georgia's vaccines have been from Moderna, with Pfizer following close behind. Johnson & Johnson recently came into the market with their own COVID-19 vaccine, having allocated just over 80,000 doses as of Tuesday.
