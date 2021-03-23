Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to update the state's vaccination efforts and possibly expand the eligibility of who can get the COVID-19 vaccine again.
During the press conference, Governor Kemp announced that he will be expanding the vaccine eligibility to include Georgians over the age of 16 to receive the vaccine.
"We are 49th out of 50 states for vaccines shipped to us by the federal government, per capita," said Kemp.
The state of Georgia has been criticized for a low percentage of the general population who have been vaccinated. Georgia ranks near the bottom among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to numbers from the CDC. This comes as other states, like West Virginia, opened up vaccine distribution to everyone over the age of 16 on Monday.
Governor Kemp disputes the CDC's numbers saying the state has 250,000 doses injected that have not yet been updated on the CDC's official count. The state will also get a big boost when Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens up as a FEMA mass vaccination site. Kemp is expected to tour the facility Tuesday.
