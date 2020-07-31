ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgia continues to see surging COVID-19 cases, Governor Brian Kemp has signed two Executive Order, one of which extends the Public Health State of Emergency through September 10.

"The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders," said Governor Kemp in statement released Friday evening. "When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward."

Kemp last extended the order on June 29, it was set to expire August 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The second Executive Order further provides safety guidelines on social distancing, how high school, collegiate, and professional sports are to operate during the pandemic, as well as other steps to further mitigate the spread of the sometimes lethal coronavirus.

"While government plays an important role in fighting this pandemic, the people of our great state will ultimately be the ones who defeat this virus," added Kemp. "We continue to encourage fellow Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly, and follow public health guidance. Together, we will flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia."

Since the pandemic's onset in March, Georgia has reported 186,352 cases, 18,689 hospitalizations and 3,752 deaths.