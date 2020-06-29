ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Days ahead of the 4th of July holiday, Governor Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders extending Covid-19 safety measures and the state of emergency.

The Public State of Emergency will expire at 11:59 p.m. on August 11. A second order, details continued requirements of social distancing, prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in areas where social distancing is not possible.

"As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing," said Governor Kemp. "We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials."

The order providing Covid-19 safety measures also requires mandatory sheltering-in-place for those in long-term care facilities. Throughout the pandemic Georgia has seen several assisted-living facilities becomes hot spots for the deadly virus.

The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide "rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education." The order expires at 11:59 p.m. on July 15.

"While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations. Given these trends, I am extending previous Covid-19 safety requirements and guidelines that were due to expire on June 30 at 11:59 p.m.," Kemp continued Monday, July 29.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Georgia businesses, including bowling alleys, restaurants and salons, began the process of reopening in late April.

As of 3 p.m. June 29, Georgia Department of Public Health reported 79,417 coronavirus cases, 2,784 deaths and 10,824 hospitalizations.