ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Less than 24-hours before certain sectors of Georgia businesses are set to open, Governor Brian Kemp has signed a new Executive Order extending the State of Emergency through May 7 due to storm damage.
Gov. Kemp first issued the Order on March 14; it was initially set to expire on Apirl 23. However, after a line of storms left a trail of downed trees and power lines across the state, Gov. Kemp extended the order for an additional 14 days.
The Order states:
"Any orders derivative of or appurtenant to this Order addressing this State of Emergency for Storm Damage shall not infringe, overturn, or in any way amend any orders that have been issued for the purpose of responding to the Public Health State of Emergency declared by Executive Order 03.14.20.01 and renewed by Executive Order 04.08.20.02."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.