ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter that he was ready to fight back after President Biden announced plans to impose stringent vaccine rules on federal employees, large employers, and healthcare workers.
I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued the following statement:
“Joe Biden promised to shut down the virus – he failed. Biden promised he would not force mandates on Americans – he lied. Biden is forcing an unconstitutional, un-American federal decree on businesses and families. His agenda is all about power, all about control, and meant to divide us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.