ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp on Monday gave the green light for most businesses in Georgia to reopen with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today we are announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy," the governor said during a press conference.
Kemp is following the White House's criteria to reopen America, which includes three phases. “We are on track to meet the criteria for phase one," he said.
Gyms, fitness centers, barbershops, bowling alleys, beauty shops, salons, body art studios and more businesses will be allowed to open on Friday, according to Kemp, while private social clubs, theaters and in-person dining at restaurants will be allowed to resume on Monday, Apr. 27. Businesses will still be required to enforce social distancing and implement increased sanitation practices.
The state's shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until Apr. 30. Kemp said if a hot spot of the virus develops, the state can step back in. He's also allowing hospitals and medical facilities to resume elective surgeries that are deemed essential.
Meanwhile, the governor says the state is ramping up testing efforts this week through a new app. He added that all schools in Georgia will remain closed.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
